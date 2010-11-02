Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Good Governance for Digital Policies: How to Get the Most Out of ICT

The Case of Spain's Plan Avanza
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264031104-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Good Governance for Digital Policies: How to Get the Most Out of ICT: The Case of Spain's Plan Avanza, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264031104-en.
Go to top