Globalisation and the European Union

Globalisation can be a threat or an opportunity, depending on a country’s trade mix and its economic and regulatory structure. This paper assesses which EU countries are most exposed to globalisation using, among other indicators, measures of revealed comparative advantage. It then looks at which countries are best placed to cope. This depends on labour and product market flexibility, the average skill level of the workforce, the innovation framework, the quality of the education system and the level and type of support, such as job-search assistance, that is given to those who are harmed by globalisation. This paper relates to the 2007 Economic Survey of the European Union(www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/eu).