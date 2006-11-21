Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Globalisation and Inflation in the OECD Economies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/377011785643
Authors
Nigel Pain, Isabell Koske, Marte Sollie
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pain, N., I. Koske and M. Sollie (2006), “Globalisation and Inflation in the OECD Economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 524, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/377011785643.
Go to top