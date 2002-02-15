Skip to main content
Global Industrial Restructuring

Implications for Small Firms
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/067747507888
Kentaro Sakai
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Sakai, K. (2002), “Global Industrial Restructuring: Implications for Small Firms”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/067747507888.
