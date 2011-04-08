Skip to main content
Global Imbalances, Exchange Rate Pegs and Capital Flows

A Closer Look
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdw3th55r8-en
Authors
Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

van den Noord, P. (2011), “Global Imbalances, Exchange Rate Pegs and Capital Flows: A Closer Look”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 856, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdw3th55r8-en.
