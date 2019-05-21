Skip to main content
Gig economy platforms: Boon or Bane?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fdb0570b-en
Authors
Cyrille Schwellnus, Assaf Geva, Mathilde Pak, Rafael Veiel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schwellnus, C. et al. (2019), “Gig economy platforms: Boon or Bane?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1550, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fdb0570b-en.
