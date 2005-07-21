Skip to main content
Getting the Most Out of Public Sector Decentralisation in Spain

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/838564110008
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Claude Giorno
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. and C. Giorno (2005), “Getting the Most Out of Public Sector Decentralisation in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 436, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/838564110008.
