Getting on the job ladder: The policy drivers of hiring transitions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0304c673-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Michael Abendschein, Nhung Luu, Maria Chiara Cavalleri
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O. et al. (2022), “Getting on the job ladder: The policy drivers of hiring transitions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1710, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0304c673-en.
