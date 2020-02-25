As the information to be provided through one of the message types and transmitted by means of the CTS may contain errors, caused by either an incorrect file preparation and/or by incomplete or inaccurate corrections, work has been taken up at the level of the OECD with a view to developing a common XML Schema for providing the sending Competent Authorities with information as to such file and correctionrelated record errors in a structured manner. As a result of that work, this document contains the structure of the Generic Status Message XML Schema, as well as a User Guide setting out the practical guidelines for using the XML Schema.