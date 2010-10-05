The OECD Competition Committee held a roundtable discussion on Generic Pharmaceuticals in October 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the staff of the United States Federal Trade Commission, written submissions from Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire.