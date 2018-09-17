Skip to main content
Generating employment, raising incomes and addressing poverty in Greece

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8eec4ced-en
Authors
Tim Bulman, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bulman, T. and M. Pisu (2018), “Generating employment, raising incomes and addressing poverty in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1505, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8eec4ced-en.
