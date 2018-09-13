This report identifies effective approaches adopted by countries to implement the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on SME Financing, welcomed by the G20 Leaders at their Antalya Summit in 2015. It draws on participating countries’ replies to dedicated surveys. In total, 40 countries participated in the process, including 15 G20 countries.
G20/OECD Effective Approaches for Implementing the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on SME Financing
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
