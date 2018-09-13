Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

G20/OECD Effective Approaches for Implementing the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on SME Financing

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/329168b6-en
Authors
Miriam Koreen, André Laboul, Naima Smaini
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koreen, M., A. Laboul and N. Smaini (2018), “G20/OECD Effective Approaches for Implementing the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on SME Financing”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/329168b6-en.
Go to top