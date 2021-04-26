Skip to main content
Framework to discuss corruption in OECD Economic Surveys

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d1e523ef-en
Yosuke Jin
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jin, Y. (2021), “Framework to discuss corruption in OECD Economic Surveys”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1666, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d1e523ef-en.
