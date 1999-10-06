What is the investment policy orientation in Latin America in the light of the present world financial environment? What are the perspectives for developing a multilateral framework for investment rules and what would be the Latin American involvement in this effort? How can appropriate policies and regulatory environment for attracting foreign direct investment in Latin America be created?

These were the main issues of the Lima Workshop on "Foreign Direct Investment Policy and Promotion in Latin America" organised in December 1998 by the OECD and the Commission of the European Union in co-operation with the Peruvian Government. This set of texts can constitute a reference work on foreign investment policy for policy makers and experts in the public sector, actors in the private sector and academics both in emerging market economies and in OECD countries.