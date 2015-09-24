Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Sustainability of Health Systems

Bridging Health and Finance Perspectives
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264233386-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Fiscal Sustainability of Health Systems: Bridging Health and Finance Perspectives, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264233386-en.
Go to top