Fiscal Relations within the European Union

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/618282870448
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Marie-Odile Louppe, Patrice Vergriete
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P., M. Louppe and P. Vergriete (1996), “Fiscal Relations within the European Union”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/618282870448.
