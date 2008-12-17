Skip to main content
Fiscal Policy Responsiveness, Persistence, and Discretion

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/228864226783
António Afonso, Luca Agnello, Davide Furceri
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Afonso, A., L. Agnello and D. Furceri (2008), “Fiscal Policy Responsiveness, Persistence, and Discretion”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 659, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228864226783.
