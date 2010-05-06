Skip to main content
Fiscal Policy Reaction to the Cycle in the OECD

Pro- or Counter-cyclical?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmft7pthb27-en
Balázs Égert
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Égert, B. (2010), “Fiscal Policy Reaction to the Cycle in the OECD: Pro- or Counter-cyclical?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 763, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmft7pthb27-en.
