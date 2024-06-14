Fiscal Policy, Government Debt and Economic Performance

This paper reviews fiscal policy, government indebtedness and its implications for economic performance in OECD countries. Government debt, expenditure and revenue relative to GDP have all risen significantly over the past 15 years and in several countries these trends are unsustainable. The macroeconomic implications of high fiscal deficits and debt levels are considered and the paper finds that while monetary policy played a clear role in generating recovery, the effects of fiscal policy are more mixed. Looking forward, Member countries’ plans for fiscal consolidation are ambitious, but if sustained economic growth is achieved, these plans are achievable. However, if growth is slower, then further fiscal consolidation efforts would be required to keep public debt under control. Finally, the paper considers ways of improving the control over expenditure and the budget process, so as to achieve better fiscal outcomes ...