Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Decentralisation and Regional Disparities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7v3j237-en
Authors
David Bartolini, Sibylle Stossberg, Hansjörg Blöchliger
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bartolini, D., S. Stossberg and H. Blöchliger (2016), “Fiscal Decentralisation and Regional Disparities”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1330, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7v3j237-en.
Go to top