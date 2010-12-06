Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Decentralisation and Public Investment

The Experience of Latin America
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km347r2hhbp-en
Authors
Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. (2010), “Fiscal Decentralisation and Public Investment: The Experience of Latin America”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 824, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km347r2hhbp-en.
Go to top