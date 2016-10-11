Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal decentralisation and income inequality

Empirical evidence from OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7tm05r6-en
Authors
Sibylle Stossberg, David Bartolini, Hansjörg Blöchliger
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Stossberg, S., D. Bartolini and H. Blöchliger (2016), “Fiscal decentralisation and income inequality: Empirical evidence from OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1331, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7tm05r6-en.
Go to top