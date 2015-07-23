Skip to main content
Fiscal constitutions: An empirical assessment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxjctrxp8r-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Jaroslaw Kantorowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. and J. Kantorowicz (2015), “Fiscal constitutions: An empirical assessment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1248, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxjctrxp8r-en.
