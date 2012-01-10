Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Consolidation: Part 3. Long-Run Projections and Fiscal Gap Calculations

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28p42pf1-en
Authors
Rossana Merola, Douglas Sutherland
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Merola, R. and D. Sutherland (2012), “Fiscal Consolidation: Part 3. Long-Run Projections and Fiscal Gap Calculations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 934, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28p42pf1-en.
Go to top