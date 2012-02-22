Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Consolidation: Part 2. Fiscal Multipliers and Fiscal Consolidations

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fdf6bs78r-en
Authors
Ray Barrell, Dawn Holland, Ian Hurst
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barrell, R., D. Holland and I. Hurst (2012), “Fiscal Consolidation: Part 2. Fiscal Multipliers and Fiscal Consolidations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 933, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fdf6bs78r-en.
Go to top