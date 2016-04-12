Skip to main content
Firm Surveys relating Environmental Policies, Environmental Performance and Innovation

Design Challenges and insights from Empirical Application
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v405l97l-en
Massimiliano Mazzanti, Davide Antonioli, Claudia Ghisetti, Francesco Nicolli
OECD Environment Working Papers
Mazzanti, M. et al. (2016), “Firm Surveys relating Environmental Policies, Environmental Performance and Innovation: Design Challenges and insights from Empirical Application”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 103, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v405l97l-en.
