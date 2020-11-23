Skip to main content
Firm investments in skills and capital in the UK services sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c595cf3b-en
Authors
Josh De Lyon, Swati Dhingra
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

De Lyon, J. and S. Dhingra (2020), “Firm investments in skills and capital in the UK services sector”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1632, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c595cf3b-en.
