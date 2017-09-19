Skip to main content
Findings of the recent literature on international capital flows

Implications and suggestions for further research
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f8e1d6d-en
Authors
Stéphanie Guichard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Guichard, S. (2017), “Findings of the recent literature on international capital flows: Implications and suggestions for further research”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1410, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f8e1d6d-en.
