The investment choices we make in the coming years will either lock-in a climate-compatible, inclusive growth pathway, or a high-carbon, inefficient and unsustainable pathway for decades to come. Cities and regions, responsible for 60% of public investment in OECD countries, are significant contributes to spending and investment related to climate. With high levels of inequalities in many cities, the success of the transition will depend on the ability of local governments to engage in a “just” transition. This paper focuses on how national and sub-national governments can align subnational financial flows to transition towards low-carbon, resilient and inclusive cities. The paper is a contribution from the OECD Champion Mayors for Inclusive Growth initiative and to the OECD Programme on Subnational Finance and Investment.
Financing climate objectives in cities and regions to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
