Financing Climate Futures

Rethinking Infrastructure
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264308114-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank, United Nations Environment Programme
Tags
Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank/UN Environment (2018), Financing Climate Futures: Rethinking Infrastructure, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264308114-en.
