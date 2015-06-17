Skip to main content
Financial sector pay and labour income inequality

Evidence from Europe
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04v5wjw9p-en
Authors
Oliver Denk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Denk, O. (2015), “Financial sector pay and labour income inequality: Evidence from Europe”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1225, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04v5wjw9p-en.
