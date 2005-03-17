Financial Market Trends, Volume 2005 Issue 2

Financial Market Trends is OECD’s twice-yearly journal providing you with timely analyses and statistics on financial matters of topical interest and longer-term developments in specific financial sectors. It appears twice a year, with each issue providing a brief update of trends and prospects in the international and major domestic financial markets. This issue includes articles on recent trends, corporate pension funds, risk management of government debt, governance of collective investment schemes, OECD financial outreach activities, and global pension statistics.