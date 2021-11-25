The financial management of disaster risks, such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, terrorist attacks, cyberattacks and pandemics, remains a key public policy challenge for governments around the world, particularly those faced with significant exposures to such risks and/or limited capacity to manage the financial impacts. This short report provides a brief overview of the key findings and lessons from the last five years of OECD work3 on the financial management of disaster risks
Financial Management of Catastrophe Risks
Approaches to Building Financial Resilience