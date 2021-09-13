This report reviews existing financial education initiatives in Poland, including their coverage and effectiveness when possible. Based on OECD analysis of available research and taking relevant international good practices into account, it identifies financial literacy needs and gaps in financial education provision to support the development of a national strategy for financial education in Poland.
Financial Literacy in Poland
Relevance, evidence and provision
Report
Abstract
