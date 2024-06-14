Skip to main content
Financial Liberalisation and Consumption Behaviour

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/203380285176
Authors
Adrian Blundell-Wignall, Frank Browne, Stefano Cavaglia
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Blundell-Wignall, A., F. Browne and S. Cavaglia (1991), “Financial Liberalisation and Consumption Behaviour”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 81, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/203380285176.
