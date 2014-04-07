Financial Education for Youth

The importance of financial literacy and specifically the need to promote financial education has been recognised as an important contributor to improved financial inclusion and individuals’ financial well-being as well as a support to financial stability. The relevance of financial education policies is acknowledged at the highest global policy level: in 2012, G20 Leaders endorsed the OECD/INFE High-level Principles on National Strategies for Financial Education that specifically identify youth as one of the priority targets of government policies in this domain. That same year, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers of Finance identified financial literacy as a critical life skill.

The publication addresses the challenges linked to the introduction of financial education in schools, and provides practical guidance and case studies to assist policy makers, and a comparative analysis of existing learning frameworks for financial education in the formal school system.

