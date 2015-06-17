Skip to main content
Finance and economic growth in OECD and G20 countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04v8z0m38-en
Boris Cournède, Oliver Denk
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cournède, B. and O. Denk (2015), “Finance and economic growth in OECD and G20 countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1223, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04v8z0m38-en.
