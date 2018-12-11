Skip to main content
Fan charts around GDP projections based on probit models of downturn risk

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d7c20354-en
Authors
David Turner, Thomas Chalaux, Hermes Morgavi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

