Factors behind the Decline in Real Long-Term Government Bond Yields

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvgg7q1322-en
Authors
Romain Bouis, Kei-Ichiro Inaba, Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Ane Kathrine Christensen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bouis, R. et al. (2014), “Factors behind the Decline in Real Long-Term Government Bond Yields”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1167, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvgg7q1322-en.
