The OECD Competition Committee debated Facilitating Practices in Oligopolies in October 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: written submissions from Belgium, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand , Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Commission and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.