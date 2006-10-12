Skip to main content
Facilitating Adjustment: Sector Experiences from Agriculture, Telecommunications and Chemicals

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/283021655037
Authors
Michael Engman, Osamu Onodera, Norbert Wilson
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Engman, M., O. Onodera and N. Wilson (2006), “Facilitating Adjustment: Sector Experiences from Agriculture, Telecommunications and Chemicals”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/283021655037.
