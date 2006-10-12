This paper is a follow-up study to Trade and Structural Adjustment: Embracing Globalisation (OECD 2005) which identified policies for successful trade-related structural adjustment. It draws further policy implications through the analysis of three sectors which were not specifically/fully covered in the initial report: agriculture (tobacco and coffee), telecommunications and...
Facilitating Adjustment: Sector Experiences from Agriculture, Telecommunications and Chemicals
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
