Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

External Debt Statistics. Guide for Compilers and Users

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065161-en
Authors
OECD, International Monetary Fund
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD/IMF (2004), External Debt Statistics. Guide for Compilers and Users, IMF, Washington D.C., https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065161-en.
Go to top