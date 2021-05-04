Skip to main content
Exploring the impact of shared mobility services on CO2

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9d20da6c-en
Authors
Ioannis Tikoudis, Luis Martinez, Katherine Farrow, Clara García Bouyssou, Olga Petrik, Walid Oueslati
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tikoudis, I. et al. (2021), “Exploring the impact of shared mobility services on CO2”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 175, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9d20da6c-en.
