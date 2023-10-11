Skip to main content
Expanding the doughnut? How the geography of housing demand has changed since the rise of remote work with COVID-19

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/cf591216-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Alexandre Banquet, Manuel Bétin, Maria Paula Caldas, Boris Cournède, Marcos Diaz Ramirez, Pierre-Alain Pionnier, Daniel Sanchez-Serra, Paolo Veneri, Volker Ziemann
OECD Regional Development Papers
Ahrend, R. et al. (2023), “Expanding the doughnut? How the geography of housing demand has changed since the rise of remote work with COVID-19”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cf591216-en.
