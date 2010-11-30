The OECD Competition Committee held a roundtable discussion on Exit Strategies in June 2010. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: a call for contributions from the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Japan, the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.