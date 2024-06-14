Skip to main content
Exchange Rates and Real Long-Term Interest-Rate Differentials

Evidence for Eighteen OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/407414641637
Authors
David T. Coe, Stephen S. Golub
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Coe, D. and S. Golub (1986), “Exchange Rates and Real Long-Term Interest-Rate Differentials: Evidence for Eighteen OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/407414641637.
