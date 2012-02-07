The OECD Competition Committee debated excessive prices in October 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat together with a companion paper, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, the United States, and BIAC and an aide-memoire of the discussion.