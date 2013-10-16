Ex officio Cartel Investigation

The OECD Competition Committee debated Ex officio cartel investigations and the use of screens to detect cartels in October 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: a Secretariat background note, written submissions by Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Estonia, the European Union, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Peru, Poland, the Russian Federation, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion, and three notes by panellists.