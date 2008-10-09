Evidentiary Issues in Proving Dominance

The OECD Competition Committee debated issues related to proving dominance / market power in June 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD and written submissions from Canada, Chinese Taipei, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.