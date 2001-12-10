Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Evaluation and Aid Effectiveness No 2 - Evaluating Country Programmes

Vienna Workshop, 1999
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264033825-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Evaluation and Aid Effectiveness No 2 - Evaluating Country Programmes: Vienna Workshop, 1999, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264033825-en.
Go to top