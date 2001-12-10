Evaluation and Aid Effectiveness No 2 - Evaluating Country Programmes

Evaluation is a key tool in improving the quality and effectiveness of development co-operation. The Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Working Party in Aid Evaluation is the only international forum where bilateral and multilateral evaluation experts meet regularly. Its Members meet to improve evaluation practice and to learn lessons from development co-operation activities and experiences. A series "Evaluation and Aid Effectiveness" was launched to share selected pieces of work with a broader public. This publication provides a unique overview of approaches and methods for country programme evaluation. It contains i) an analytical review of the workshop's main findings; ii) an overview of the state-of-the-art approaches and methodologies used for country programme evaluations; and iii) the case studies, which were presented and discussed at the workshop.